New York steakhouse owner says he’ll sue after Dan Patrick eats a ‘Texas’ strip

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2025 at 10:38 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick took to X Tuesday evening to tout the first-ever “Texas Strip” served with “Gulf of America shrimp,” a move which one New York steakhouse owner said he’ll be taking the state to court over. Patrick’s Texas-themed dinner, which cost $99, came after he announced plans to introduce a resolution in the Texas Senate to officially rename the popular steak cut after the Lone Star State. Rebranding the New York strip as the “Texas” strip, he said, would help the state’s cattle ranchers market their beef across the nation. While Patrick said Texas’ cattle industry “sure liked the idea,” Todd Shapiro, owner of the War Room Tavern in Albany, New York, said he will file a lawsuit in the coming weeks over the proposed name change.

“We have a big beef with your lieutenant governor,” Shapiro said. “They’re trying to take away something that’s part of our heritage. People grew up having a New York strip. People all over the country, they eat a New York strip. It’s part of the New York culture.” According to the Little Cattle Company, a Texas-based beef supplier, the New York strip got its name in the late 19th century after it was added to the menu at Delmonico’s, an upscale New York City restaurant that still exists today. Bob’s Steak and Chop House, where Patrick said he was served the “Texas” strip, still refers to it as the New York strip on its website. Bob’s also doesn’t source its beef from Texas, which is the largest produce of beef of any U.S. state, according to a 2022 report from the United States Department of Agriculture. Beef served at its locations, which range from Texas to Arizona, is purchased through “the Chicago-based Stock Yards Meat Packing Company,” according to the website for Bob’s Steak and Chop House. But Patrick said Texas should benefit from the cut’s branding, not “liberal” New York. “Liberal New York shouldn’t get the credit for our hard-working ranchers,” Patrick said in a late February post on X. “We promote the Texas brand on everything made or grown in Texas because it benefits our economy and jobs.”

