Tyler Firefighters preparing for action with new burn buildings

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2025 at 10:00 am
TYLER – Tyler Firefighters preparing for action with new burn buildingsThe Tyler Fire Department will soon have two new Class A Burn Buildings for training simulations. The City Council approved the purchase of the portable buildings from Lone Star Tactical Buildings for $129,713 on Wednesday, March 12. A Class A Burn Building allows firefighters to train locally in realistic conditions, simulating the smoke, heat, and fire growth they encounter in real emergencies. Class A fires, which involve wood and other common combustibles, are among the most frequent fire threats in Tyler. The structure has a two-chamber design, which mirrors actual fires. One space mimics a burning room’s intense heat and smoke, while the other simulates the origin and spread of a fire. Currently, the department has only one Class A Burn Building. The additional buildings were necessary to meet the state requirement of igniting two or more Class A fires during training. Tyler firefighters have been traveling outside the city to meet the training requirements. All three Class A Burn Buildings will be set up at the current training facility located at 701 Fair Park Dr. The buildings are portable and can be relocated.



