Longview officer injured in weekend shooting released from hospital

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2025 at 3:39 am

UPDATE: The Longview Police Department said the officer who was injured in the Saturday incident has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

LONGVIEW — According to our news partner KETK, a Longview police officer was injured on Saturday night while responding to a vehicle burglary. The Longview Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Lincoln Drive at around 11:22 p.m. to a vehicle burglary in progress.

As police searched the area, they located the burglarized vehicle and the suspect was found inside a second vehicle on Kenwood Drive.

While attempting to take the individual into custody, officers were unaware that the suspect was armed with a handgun. Officials said that during the attempt to handcuff the suspect, one officer was shot. Other officers on the scene quickly administered first aid and called for Longview Fire EMS.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital. Officials have stated that the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Longview PD said they arrested Traveon Woodberry Jr., 20 of Longview, in connection to the vehicle burglary and the incident which injured the officer on Sunday.

Woodberry was charged with not having a driver’s license, aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and two counts of burglary of a vehicle. He’s currently being held in the Gregg County Jail on a total bond of $900,000.

