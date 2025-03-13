Nearly 8,500 Wood County Electric Co-Op customers without power

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2025 at 3:35 am

WOOD COUNTY — According to our news partner KETK, nearly 8,500 Wood County Electric Co-Op customers are without power as of Wednesday night. The co-op said they were working to identify what caused the transmission outage that affected five substations. However, as it is dark and the transmission lines run through rugged terrain, a representative said it will take time to identify the cause.

People are asked to report an outage at 866-415-2951 and follow the steps found on their website.







Power outage map as of Wednesday at 11:24 p.m., courtesy of the Wood County Co-Op

