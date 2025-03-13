Today is Thursday March 13, 2025
ktbb logo


Nearly 8,500 Wood County Electric Co-Op customers without power

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2025 at 3:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Nearly 8,500 Wood County Electric Co-Op customers without powerWOOD COUNTY — According to our news partner KETK, nearly 8,500 Wood County Electric Co-Op customers are without power as of Wednesday night. The co-op said they were working to identify what caused the transmission outage that affected five substations. However, as it is dark and the transmission lines run through rugged terrain, a representative said it will take time to identify the cause.

People are asked to report an outage at 866-415-2951 and follow the steps found on their website.



Power outage map as of Wednesday at 11:24 p.m., courtesy of the Wood County Co-Op



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC