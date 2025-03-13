White Oak patrol lieutenant promoted to police chief

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2025 at 3:34 am

WHITE OAK — According to our new partner KETK, the White Oak Police Department has announced a new chief of police who will take office in April 25.

Brannon Robertson is the current patrol lieutenant and has been a police officer since August 1996. Robertson’s first job was at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy. He then transferred to the Gladewater Police Department in October 1996. During his time in Gladewater, Robertson was promoted from reserve to animal control, to dispatch and then ultimately to patrol officer. Robertson was awarded Officer of the Year in 2004, 2012 and 2024. During his time in White Oak, Robertson was promoted from patrol officer to sergeant, to lieutenant and soon chief of police.

Chief Terry Roach announced his retirement earlier this year. Robertson claimed that stepping into the position was a “difficult decision made easy.”

