Longview businesses host St. Patrick’s Day block party

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2025 at 4:11 pm

LONGVIEW – Local Longview businesses are partnering to host a St. Patrick’s Day-themed block party for charity. According to our news partner, KETK, Silver Grizzly Espresso and Oil Horse Brewing Company will donate 10 percent of proceeds to Greater Longview United Way.

“When local businesses come together to support the Greater Longview United Way, they’re helping us strengthen the fabric of our community. The funds raised at this event will directly fund our programs throughout East Texas, addressing critical needs and creating lasting change,” Dr. Evan Dolive, Executive Director, Greater Longview United Way said.

Green beer will be available at the Oil Horse. Live music will include Gaelic tunes performed on the violin from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 14. The block party will take place March 15 between 4 to 10 p.m.

“We invite everyone to join us for this celebration—enjoy great food, drinks, and entertainment while making a meaningful difference in the lives of your neighbors across East Texas,” Dolive said.

Go Back