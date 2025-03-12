Jacksonville PD promotes Steven Markasky to chief of police

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2025 at 12:33 pm

JACKSONVILLE – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the City of Jacksonville has a new chief of police, however, he is no stranger to the department. Steven Markasky is a 12-year veteran of the Jacksonville Police Department and has been the assistant police chief since April of 2024.

Markasky was required to complete the multiple-step interview process, including written and oral portions, which involved the input of dozens of professionals. Every member of the police department was invited to help select the best candidate. Once the city narrowed the candidate selection, Markasky was among the finalists and moved on to the next portion of the interview process—an assessment conducted by the city manager and police chief from separate outside organizations.

“Seeing Steven reach this milestone, will remain a highlight of my career,” City Manager James Hubbard said. “He has proven himself as a dedicated public servant and has demonstrated the power of caring for people and investing in continued training and education; earning this position began more than a decade ago.”

The public is invited to Chief Markasky’s pinning ceremony on March 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex at 911 S. Bolton St. in Jacksonville.

Go Back