ICE arrests over 32,000 migrants in US illegally in 1st 50 days

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2025 at 12:02 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has arrested over 32,000 migrants who are living in the United States without legal status since Jan. 21, according to Department of Homeland Security officials.

