UT Tyler holds Vietnam veterans 50th year commemoration

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2025 at 11:49 am

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler Military and Veterans Success Center will hold multiple events on campus for the community to recognize Vietnam War veterans and the 50th anniversary since the war ended. These events are hosted in partnership with the UT Tyler history department, VFW Carl Webb Post 1799, Vietnam Veterans of America Rose Capital Chapter 932, American Legion Post 12 and other local veteran serving organizations. “We proudly present these excellent events as a way to honor our Vietnam War veterans here in East Texas and across the country,” said Coby Dillard, UT Tyler director of military and veterans affairs. “The men and women who served during Vietnam faced unspeakable challenges both in country and at home. As a community, it is important that we continue to celebrate the service of those who returned, while honoring the sacrifices of those who were lost during this conflict.”

Saturday, March 22

• 3 p.m. at Irwin Field – UT Tyler Military Appreciation during the Patriot baseball game. Local

veteran Jim Snow will throw the first pitch.

Wednesday, March 26

• 5 p.m. at the University Center Mabry Theater – Film Screening and Discussion of “We Were

Soldiers” and UT Tyler student research poster presentations. Topics will include original

research and family histories related to the conflict at home or abroad.

Saturday, March 29

• 11 a.m. at the Patriot Plaza – Welcome Home Luncheon for all veterans and the community.

For more information, contact Dillard at cdillard@uttlyler.edu or 903.565.5972.

The UT Tyler Military and Veterans Success Center provides service and resources to all military-

affiliated UT Tyler students, including active duty, reservists and National Guard members, as well

as spouses and children of service members and veterans. For additional information, email

MVSC@uttyler.edu, or visit uttyler.edu.

