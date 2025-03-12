Cowboys re-sign return ace Turpin, add pair of former 1st-round picks on defensive line

The Dallas Cowboys re-signed standout kick returner KaVontae Turpin on an $18 million, three-year contract Tuesday and are adding two former first-round picks on the defensive line in free agents Solomon Thomas and Payton Turner.

Turpin returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns last season on his way to his first All-Pro nod. The Cowboys said on their website the deal could make Turpin the highest-paid special teams player in NFL history. He was set to become a restricted free agent.

The 28-year-old Turpin joined the Cowboys in 2022 after making a splash in the USFL. The former TCU standout essentially made the team by returning a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in the same preseason game as a rookie.

Turpin has steadily become more involved as a receiver in the Dallas offense. He caught three touchdown passes and ran for a score in 2023 before finishing with a career-high 420 yards receiving with two TDs last season.

The Cowboys are changing special teams coordinators with Nick Sorensen replacing John Fassel, but the kicking unit is staying intact. Punter Bryan Anger, who is also the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey, agreed to a two-year deal Tuesday. The Cowboys had already reached a deal on a new contract for long snapper Trent Sieg.

Thomas, who spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets, was the first defensive player among external free agents picked up by Dallas. Turner was next, coming off four seasons with New Orleans.

The 29-year-old Thomas, who agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million, was the third overall pick of the 2017 draft by San Francisco. Turner went 28th overall to the Saints in 2021, but never started a game in his four seasons.

The Cowboys kept one of their free agents in defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, signing the 2021 third-round pick to an $80 million, four-year contract. Nose tackle Mazi Smith is Dallas’ only other returning interior defensive lineman with NFL experience.

Thomas spent four seasons with the 49ers and one with the Las Vegas Raiders before signing with the Jets as a free agent.

Thomas went to high school in the Dallas area and will be reunited with former Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton on first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer’s staff. Thomas missed just one game in his time with the Jets and had a total of 8 1/2 sacks over the past two seasons.

The 26-year-old Turner, who is set to sign a one-year contract, had five sacks in 31 games with New Orleans. He appeared in a career-best 16 games last season.

