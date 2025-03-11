East Texas Human Needs Network merges with Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2025 at 9:57 pm

TYLER – The East Texas Human Needs Network (ETHNN) has merged with Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. ETHNN is a diverse group of organizations and individuals that work together to strengthen the programs, connection, and improve awareness of services that meet essential human needs. Goodwill often serves as a resource center for many of these same human needs. Goodwill’s programs are based in education and skills training designed to help individuals meet their needs through employment.



ETHNN board chair Jesi MacKenzie, shared, “I am proud of the work done by the East Texas Human Needs Network. I am confident this merger will empower ETHNN to continue effectively identifying and addressing community needs through strong partnerships with our community organizations. Through collective action we will continue to build a community where everyone can live well.”

Known for its Economic Impact Report, Poverty Simulations, Bridges Out of Poverty Workshops, and Bridges to Health and Healthcare, ETHNN will continue to operate in its usual capacity. Meetings and location will continue as scheduled.

“Goodwill will continue to foster the collaborative efforts that fuel collective action in the areas of education, employment, behavioral health, healthcare, housing, transportation, and economic well being,” said Kimberly B. Lewis, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas.

