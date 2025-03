High-speed chase ends in fatal crash in Hallsville

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2025 at 4:19 pm

HALLSVILLE – According to our news partner KETK, one person died after a high-speed chase sent a vehicle they were driving into the First Baptist Church of Hallsville on Monday night. Church officials said the crash happened on the side of the church sanctuary, with some damage on the inside and outside of the church. Authorities say information will be updated as it becomes available.

