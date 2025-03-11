Today is Tuesday March 11, 2025
James Cameron’s wife has seen ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’: ‘She bawled for four hours’

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2025 at 2:21 pm
Roxanne McCann/Getty Images

James Cameron's wife has seen Avatar: Fire and Ash, and she had quite the reaction to it.

In an interview with Empire, the filmmaker said that Suzy Amis Cameron, his wife of 25 years, cried for a long time after she watched a version of the film in late 2024.

"My wife watched the whole thing from end to end — she had kept herself away from it and I wasn’t showing her bits and pieces as we went along," said Cameron. "She bawled for four hours.”

In fact, Cameron's wife cried so much that he was unable to get any kind of feedback about the film from her.

"She kept trying to get her s*** back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again," Cameron said. "Finally, I’m like, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time.'"

Avatar: Fire and Ash marks the third film in the Avatar franchise. The first movie came to cinemas in 2009. It is the highest-grossing film of all time. Its 2023 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is the third highest-grossing film of all time.

When asked if his wife's reaction was a good indicator of what is to come from the film, Cameron said, "She’s a pretty good bellwether.”

“She called the ball on Titanic and Avatar and Avatar 2. So I trust her heart on it,” he said.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits movie theaters on Dec. 19.

