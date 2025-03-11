Rep. Shofner introduces bill to improve healthcare in rural East Texas

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2025 at 1:38 pm

NACOGDOCHES – Our news partners at KETK report that Advanced Practice Registered Nurses could soon have full practice authority in rural East Texas. Rep. Joanne Shofner filed HB 2532 on Feb. 6 that would allow APRNs to practice as independent practitioners. The bill will give APRNs the ability to treat health problems and prescribe medications (including controlled substances). In order to qualify, APRN’s must apply to the Texas Board of Nursing and pay an application fee. The deadline for the fee will vary by program and school. Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) range from nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, nurse anesthetists and clinical nurse specialists.

“We need good nurses and we need good nurse practitioners, and we need good physicians’ assistants. We need all those things, but we need them in the right framework,” East Texas Community Clinic physician, Dr. Doug Curran said.

Curran said rural East Texas is in need for more doctors not nurses.

“My concern is that we don’t have second class care in rural Texas. I want first class care; I want physician care out in rural Texas. I want high quality, well-trained doctors out there taking care of Texans,” Curran said.

East Texas doctors urge vaccinations amid measles outbreak spread

APRNs’ tasks include treating and diagnosing illnesses, manages chronic disease, advising the public on health issues and engaging in ongoing education to remain ahead of any developments. APRNs have a master’s degree, or higher, while a registered nurse only has standard education and licensing.

Curran said the best way to get more doctors into rural communities is to train them up at home. He believes the UT Tyler School of Medicine is doing just that.

“We need that kind of attitude about medical schools across the state. We need to understand that rural Texans deserve the same health care you can get in Dallas or Tyler,” Curran said.

Smith County approves $4 million for behavioral health hospital

An advanced practice registered nurse can assess patients, diagnose conditions and prescribe medication, but Curran believes a patient’s safety can still be compromised.

“Their training hours are somewhere in the thousand range, for physicians for training a family physician who’s going to rural Texas is at least 20 to 25,000 hours of training,” Curran said.

Shofner’s bill has not yet reached the second stage. The Texas Board of Nursing is required to adopt implementing rules by Feb. 1, 2026 with the law taking effect on Sep. 1 if it’s passed.

Go Back