Selena’s killer Yolanda Saldívar seeks parole

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2025 at 1:29 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports The woman convicted of killing Selena Quintanilla believes she has served her time as her parole eligibility fast approaches, a relative recently told the New York Post. Yolanda Saldívar, a San Antonio native, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years for the murder of the 23-year-old “Queen of Tejano” at a Corpus Christi hotel on March 31, 1995. Saldívar is now 64 years old. The relative, who was not named in the article, told the Post that Saldívar “feels like she’s a political prisoner at this point,” adding, “Enough is enough.” Saldívar was the president of Quintanilla’s fan club before she killed the singer after the star confronted her over embezzlement alegations, which Saldívar has denied. Quintanilla had conquered the Spanish music scene and was on the verge of an English crossover before she was shot and killed two weeks before her 24th birthday.

