(LONDON) -- American and Ukrainian officials will meet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for major talks on Tuesday with the goal of charting a course toward ending Russia's three-year-old war -- and after weeks of fraying ties between presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The two sides have framed Tuesday's talks as a way to reset bilateral relations following last month's explosive Oval Office meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Vice President JD Vance. The showdown prompted Trump to denounce Kyiv as the main impediment to peace in Ukraine, as well as placing a freeze on U.S. military aid and some intelligence sharing.

"The most important thing that we have to leave here with is a strong sense that Ukraine is prepared to do difficult things," Secretary of State Marco Rubio -- who will lead the U.S. delegation -- said on Monday ahead of the talks.

Zelenskyy has stressed his readiness for peace, though repeatedly warned that any agreement must ensure deterrence against future Russian aggression. On Monday, Zelenskyy -- who will not take part in Tuesday's talks -- traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet with crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman.

Zelenskyy said he had a "detailed discussion" with Salman on "the steps and conditions needed to end the war and secure a reliable and lasting peace," in a social media post after the two leaders met.

"I specifically emphasized the issue of the release of prisoners and the return of our children, which could become a key step in building trust in diplomatic efforts. A significant part of the discussion was dedicated to the formats of security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said a Ukrainian delegation will "remain" in the country to "work with the U.S. team" on Tuesday. Zelenskyy said he hopes for "practical outcomes," from the U.S.-Ukraine meeting.

"Ukraine's position in these talks will be fully constructive," he added.

The U.S. delegation will be led by Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Ukraine's negotiating group will include Andriy Yermak -- the head of Zelenskyy's office -- Foreign Ministry Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa.

"The team is on site," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Tuesday morning. "Getting ready to work. Protecting Ukrainian interests, a clear vision of ending the war, we will work effectively with our American partners."

Trump's administration is pushing Kyiv to make concessions in pursuit of a peace deal to end Russia's invasion. The White House also wants Ukraine to sign off on a controversial minerals sharing agreement Trump has framed as a way to recoup tens of billions of U.S. aid sent to Ukraine since 2022.

Rubio said the Russians "are going to have to do difficult things" too, though Trump and his top officials have not said what concessions Moscow may be asked to make. U.S. and Russian negotiators first met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last month.

A source close to Zelenskyy confirmed to ABC News that Ukraine will propose a partial ceasefire in its talks with the U.S. The partial ceasefire would apply to long-range air strikes and attacks at sea, the source said.

The timeframe for the truce remains unclear.

"We want to propose a partial ceasefire that can be monitored and then see how the Russians respond to determine the next steps," the source added.

Rubio told reporters on Monday he saw some promise in Ukraine's partial ceasefire proposal.

"I'm not saying that alone is enough, but it's the kind of concession you would need to see in order to end this conflict," he said.

Rubio said finalizing the mineral deal with Ukraine was "an important topic, but it's not the main topic on the agenda."

"It's certainly a deal the president wants to see done but it doesn't necessarily have to happen tomorrow," he said. "There's still more details to work out."

The talks began hours after Ukraine launched its largest drone attack of the war into Russia. Russian authorities said defense forces downed 337 drones overnight, including 91 over Moscow. At least two people were killed and eight injured in the capital, Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said.

Asked Tuesday morning if the Ukrainian strikes were intended to disrupt nascent ceasefire talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists, "There are no negotiations yet. So far the Americans, in their own words, are trying to understand how ready Ukraine is for peace talks. There are no negotiations yet, so there is nothing to disrupt here yet."

ABC News' Nataliia Popova, Ellie Kaufman and Oleskiy Pshemyskiy contributed to this report.

