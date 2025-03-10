East Texas man arrested for drug and firearm charges

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2025 at 4:05 pm

PALESTINE — Our news partner, KETK, reports that an East Texas man was arrested for multiple drug and firearm charges after a homeowner reported a person was shining a flashlight near their home.

According to the Palestine Police Department, around 4:32 a.m. officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at 2102 Martin Luther King Blvd where they found Lucas Dane Stevens, 31 of Winona, who has multiple felony convictions.

Officials said during the investigation officers found multiple firearms, illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia in Stevens’ truck. Officers discovered over 380 grams of suspected meth, 97 grams of suspected Oxycodone, marijuana, THC vape cartridges and multiple items commonly used for drug trafficking.

Stevens was arrested on the charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, fraudulent use or possession of identification information, falsification of drug test results, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Stevens was booked into the Anderson County Jail with bonds totaling $490,500.

