Boil water advisory for West Jacksonville Water Supply

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2025 at 3:27 pm
Boil water advisory for West Jacksonville Water SupplyJACKSONVILLE – West Jacksonville Water Supply reports because of a major break in a water line, a boil water advisory has been issued. This only applies to customers that are experiencing a water outage. Those affected are asked to boil their water to a rolling boil for two minutes prior to consumption. West Jacksonville Water Supply thanks their customers for their patience and will have a release issued when the water line break is fixed.



