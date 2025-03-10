Today is Monday March 10, 2025
Bill proposed to make Texas a nuclear energy leader

March 10, 2025
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Our news partner, KETK, reports that an East Texas State Representative filed a bill on Thursday to position Texas to become a "global leader in advanced nuclear energy".

State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) filed House Bill 14 with hopes of it strengthening America’s position as a top exporter of nuclear technology. Harris spoke about the global implications that nuclear technology has on America, and how it is imperative that the U.S. continue to make advancements to avoid being surpassed by rival countries.

“The U.S. must win the nuclear renaissance, we cannot allow Russia or China to dominate the future of nuclear technology,” Harris said. “By stimulating advanced nuclear reactor deployment in Texas, we will deliver safe, reliable energy to Texans”



