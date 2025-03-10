Undocumented students could be charged for public school

TYLER — According to our news partner, KETK, a new bill has been introduced in Texas which will require public schools to charge tuition to undocumented students.

At the beginning of Trump’s term, the president signed an executive order that ensures that the federal government protects the American people by executing the immigration laws of the United States. Texas Sen. Bill Hall (R-D2) filed S.B. 1205 that coincides with this executive order and requires undocumented students to pay tuition.

S.B. 1205 will “charge a student…tuition to an amount equal to the districts average cost of providing educational services to students of the same grade level; and document the student’s immigration status in the district’s records, and report that information to the agency.”

The bill was filed on Feb. 10 and was read for the first time on Feb. 28. It was then referred to State Affairs.

The bill will be enacted immediately if it receives two thirds vote of “members elected to each house.” However, if the bill does not receive the votes necessary for immediate effect on Sep. 1.

This bill would overturn Plyler v. Doe, which allowed undocumented students to attend school without tuition. Undocumented students have been allowed to attend school in since June 15, 1982.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brennan initiated the majority decision and ruled against the state of Texas for charging tuition.

“By denying these children a basic education, we deny them the ability to live within the structure of our civic institutions, and foreclose any realistic possibility that they will contribute in even the smallest way to the progress of our Nation,” Brennan stated.

