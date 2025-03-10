CHRISTUS Health opens new Tyler clinic

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2025 at 12:25 pm

TYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that CHRISTUS Health has opened a new, multi-provider family medicine and internal medicine clinic in Tyler.

The clinic located at The Village at Cumberland Park in the former BuyBuy Baby building will provide “comprehensive primary care including preventative services, chronic disease management and physical exams for all ages.” The clinic has 30 exam rooms with full-service lab and onsite imaging.

“This is a growing area in Tyler and an area that we saw as an opportunity to expand our footprint and access to care for the community,” Chief Medical Officer for CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Dr. Brent Wadle said. “This new location provides more visibility and accessibility to our providers, ensuring we reach as many people as possible.

CHRISTUS Heath said that at first, five providers including a nurse practitioner will see patients, with the clinic reserving space for an additional five providers within two years.

“Family medicine really is the core for everything in healthcare, it is where you go to prevent further issues from developing,” Larsen said. “This is a beautiful new facility, in a really fast-growing part of the area, that will provide incredible access for people to establish the care they need for a healthy life.”

According to CHRISTUS, the clinic will use the electronic health record system Epic which allows real-time patient information and appointment availability within CHRISTUS.

This clinic is apart of the latest CHRISTUS expansion across East Texas with construction currently taking place in Longview, Mount Pleasant, Palestine and Sulphur Springs.

“We are excited about the growth we have underway here in Tyler and across all of East Texas,” Wadle said. “Access to health care is critical, and we are committed to providing that care at all levels.”

