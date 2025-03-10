One person detained after Crockett woman found dead

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2025 at 11:39 am

CROCKETT – One person was detained on Sunday night after a Crockett woman was found dead inside an apartment, according to our news partners at KETK. According to Crockett Police Department, around 8:45 p.m. officers responded to a medical call at an apartment in the 100 Block of Barnhill Drive and found a deceased female with injuries consistent with homicide. Officers identified the victim as Teresa Jasmine Murillo, 32 of Crockett. Officials said the person of interest was detained and no further information will be released at this time since it is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information can contact Detective Kerri Bell at 936-544-2021 or at bellk@crocketttexas.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS or through their website.

