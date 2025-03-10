TWU begins testing water for taste and odor study

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2025 at 10:28 am

TYLER – Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) is moving to the next step in the Taste and Odor Study with pilot testing treatment technologies to address taste and odor concerns. Earlier this year, TWU received an enclosure designed to house filter columns, which will test different methods for removing geosmin. Geosmin is the compound that gives water sourced from Lake Palestine its “earthy” taste and smell. TWU provides water to the City of Tyler through two water treatment plants, the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant and the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant. The Lake Palestine plant sources its water from Lake Palestine, which has inherently high levels of geosmin due to the age of the lake and the amount of natural organic matter, which contributes to geosmin production. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all Federal and State water quality standards. The Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant can typically remove more than 95% of the geosmin compound from the raw water. However, geosmin is detectable by humans at a very low taste and odor threshold, which is why it is treated year-round.

This study is part of the second phase of TWU’s Taste and Odor Study, which was approved by the City Council in September 2024 with a $1.75 million contract awarded to HDR Engineering, Inc. It includes executing the testing plan, analyzing test results, and developing recommendations for removing taste and odor compounds, as well as other potential improvements to the overall water treatment process.

“We’re working to identify better treatment solutions now for future plant expansions and ensuring we continue to deliver high-quality water for Tyler residents,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz, PE.

The study will run for one year and conclude in early 2026. It is a key step in identifying effective treatment technologies ahead of the future expansion of the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant. A final report detailing the findings and recommendations for future improvements is expected in Spring 2026.

Go Back