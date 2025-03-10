Today is Monday March 10, 2025
Trump downplays business concerns about uncertainty from his tariffs

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2025 at 8:32 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing business concerns over the uncertainty caused by his planned tariffs on a range of American trading partners and the prospect of higher prices and isn’t ruling out the possibility of a recession this year. Also, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday the Trump administration had finished its six-week purge of programs of the six-decade-old U.S. Agency for International Development, and said he would move the 18% of aid and development programs that survived under the State Department.



