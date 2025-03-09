Today is Sunday March 09, 2025
Battleship Texas finally finds home at Galveston’s Pier 15

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2025 at 5:35 pm
GALVESTON – The Houston Chronicle reports the Battleship Texas, a staple Houston-area tourist attraction and the last still-floating ship to serve in both World Wars, has finally found a home. Tony Gregory, president and CEO of the Battleship Texas Foundation, said the warship will likely arrive at its permanent home at Galveston Island’s Pier 15 sometime between late fall 2025 to early 2026. Pier 15 is located on the east side of the island near the crossing to Bolivar Peninsula. “We have a tentative timeline of sometime around Fall 2025, but it might not be until 2026 that people actually get the opportunity to purchase tickets and climb aboard,” Gregory said.



