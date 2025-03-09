Today is Sunday March 09, 2025
Longview man killed in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY – Longview man killed in Ector County crashThe Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a weekend crash that left two people dead in Ector County, including one man from Longview, according to our news partners at KETK. According to a crash report, around 11:37 p.m. on March 8, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near Goldenrod Drive and Alfalfa Avenue. Investigators said the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Nicholas Matthew Gonzalez, 34 of Miles, was traveling westbound on Goldenrod while the driver of a Dodge Ram, identified as Juan Jesus Vasquez, 42 of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Goldenrod.

Near the intersection of Alfalfa, the vehicles collided head-on. Both drivers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details were immediately available.



