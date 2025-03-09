Suspect in custody after Longview officer shot

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2025 at 12:35 pm

LONGVIEW — A Longview police officer was injured on Saturday night while responding to a vehicle burglary, according to our news partners at KETK. The Longview Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Lincoln Drive at around 11:22 p.m. to a vehicle burglary in progress. As police searched the area, they located the burglarized vehicle and the suspect was found inside a second vehicle on Kenwood Drive. While attempting to take the individual into custody, officers were unaware that the suspect was armed with a handgun. Officials said that during the attempt to handcuff the suspect, one officer was shot. Other officers on the scene quickly administered first aid and called for Longview Fire EMS.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital. Officials have stated that the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Longview PD said the suspect, whose identity has not been released, has been arrested and is facing multiple charges.

