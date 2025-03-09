DeGrom and Langford make their first spring training appearances with the Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Jacob deGrom and Wyatt Langford each made their first spring training appearance with the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

DeGrom struck out three while pitching two perfect innings against Kansas City. The right-hander threw 31 pitches, 21 for strikes.

Langford served as the designated hitter against a Royals split squad. He singled in the first and then walked and scored on Kevin Pillar’s sacrifice fly in the fourth. He also grounded out in the fifth.

The 36-year-old deGrom has started only nine games for the Rangers since signing a $185 million, five-year contract in free agency in December 2022. Coming back from Tommy John surgery, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner had a 1.69 ERA in three September starts last year.

Langford had been slowed by a Grade 1 strain in his left oblique. The 23-year-old outfielder hit .253 with 16 homers, 74 RBIs and 19 steals last year during his rookie season.

Langford was selected by Texas with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 amateur draft.

