Today is Sunday March 09, 2025
ktbb logo


Vonleh pours in 37 points, No. 17 Baylor women dominate OT in 84-74 win over No. 21 Oklahoma State

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2025 at 10:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored a career-high 37 points and No. 17 Baylor had three different players hit 3-pointers in overtime to lead the Bears into the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship game with an 84-74 win over No. 21 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

In a semifinal in which neither team led by more than nine points in regulation, the Bears were 5-of-8 shooting in overtime and Jade Walker hit four free throws in the last 30 seconds.

Baylor now faces No. 8 TCU in the championship game on Sunday. The two teams met on the last of the regular season with the Horned Frogs winning 51-48 for the league crown.

Walker had 12 points and Sarah Andrews had 11 points and both had 3s in overtime, along with Waiata Jennings. The second-seeded Bears (17-6) were 3 of 4 on 3s in OT and 6 of 19 for the game.

Stailee Heard scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the third-seeded Cowgirls (25-6), who won the regular-season meeting 84-61 on Jan. 1. Anna Gret Asi added 14 points and Micah Gray had 12.

The lead changed hands six times in the fourth quarter before freshman Jadyn Wooten made a pair of free throws with 1:10 to tie it at 66. Both teams missed on their last attempts.

Heard had 15 points and Vonleh 19 in the first half when Baylor took a 32-29 lead.

Baylor went up by nine twice in the third quarter before an 11-2 run, fueled by three 3s from Gray, pulled the Cowgirls even at 45. Kyla Abraham scored for Baylor on the next possession produced a 64-52 lead going into the fourth quarter.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC