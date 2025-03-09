SNAP benefits on legislative hit list

March 9, 2025

AUSTIN – The Dallas Observer reports that supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits are once again being targeted by Republican lawmakers. In Texas, state officials are ushering forward a ban on purchasing soda using food stamps, and national leaders have passed a budget resolution that could slash a significant amount of the funding allocated to the program. According to data released by the North Texas Food Bank and Feeding Texas, more than 185,460,000 meals were purchased in Dallas County using SNAP benefits in 2024. Collin County families were able to purchase 25,600,000 meals last year, and Rockwall County recipients purchased more than 3,226,000. But the consequence of slashed SNAP benefits won’t just be families going hungry, the organizations warn.

The numbers show that every dollar given to North Texas families for food assistance played a massive role in the economy last year, totaling a 54% return on investment. Statewide, $6.97 billion was distributed to families in 2024, generating $10.73 billion in economic activity. “Families who participate in SNAP to put food on the table would not be the only Texans harmed by the steep cuts that are being proposed,” Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, said in a statement. “Retailers, farmers, workers and communities across our state all participate in a highly interconnected economic ecosystem and would feel the impact of SNAP cuts. If current proposals move forward, hungry families will suffer, food businesses will suffer, and our overall economy will be weaker.” Using the USDA’s SNAP Multiplier Report, the organizations estimate that 8,677 jobs in Dallas County are supported by the SNAP economy. Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, said that any cuts to the SNAP program would negatively coincide with a dramatic spike in demand being noticed by food assistance groups. Cunningham said the current demand across North Texas food pantries is reaching peak-pandemic level. Multiple states are introducing legislation that would ban sodas, candy and other foods deemed unhealthy from SNAP purchases. Texas Congressman Keith Self, whose district includes McKinney, filed the Funding is Zero for Zero Nutrition Options, or NO-FIZZ, Act, in January.

