Texas runaway leader in renewable energy

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2025 at 7:11 am

TEXAS – Inside Climate News reports that Texas widened its lead as the country’s renewable energy leader in 2024, with growth in solar and wind power, according to federal data. Solar and wind also grew nationwide at the same time that coal continued on a long-term decline. Natural gas had a small increase and remains way out in front as the country’s top fuel for producing electricity. The U.S. Energy Information Administration released electricity generation data last week for December 2024, which means we now have a full picture for the year. Despite fears that this information would be taken down as part of the Trump administration’s reductions in public access to government data, the numbers are here and they tell many stories about how our electricity mix is evolving.

First, the topline: U.S. power plants generated 4.3 million gigawatt-hours in 2024, an increase of 2.9 percent from the prior year. That’s a large increase, but within the bounds of normal. Since 2010, the annual percentage increase has been more than 2 percent three other times; the highest was 3.6 percent in 2018. The numbers are preliminary and could be revised. Natural gas power plants generated 43.3 percent of the country’s electricity last year, up from 43.2 percent in 2023. Utility-scale renewables, which include wind, utility-scale solar and hydropower, among others, were 22.7 percent, up from 21.4 percent. Nuclear was 18.2 percent, down from 18.5 percent. And coal was 15.2 percent, down from 16.1 percent. That leaves less than 1 percent of “other,” which mainly includes oil and other petroleum-based fuels.

