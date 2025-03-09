San Augustine ISD superintendent steps down

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2025 at 8:42 pm

SAN AUGUSTINE – Our news partners at KETK report that San Augustine ISD has announced that Dr. Virginia Liepman has stepped down as their superintendent after 11 years with the district.

“Reflecting on the past 11 years, I am truly amazed by the strength, resilience, and steadfast commitment of our employees in keeping the focus on the children of this community,” Liepman said. “It has been an honor to serve alongside them and I have cherished every moment at SAISD.”

In a letter shared by San Augustine ISD on Feb. 28, Liepman announced that assistant superintendent Marc Griffin was named as the district’s interim superintendent.

Griffin assumed the role of interim superintendent on Feb. 25 and Liepman said she’s delegated all of the powers and duties of the office to him as a way to insure a smooth transition.

“The support of this community has been unwavering. You have helped our district achieve so much over the years and your input is invaluable. I encourage you to continue making your voices heard and to remain actively involved with our district. My family and I have deep roots here and I will always be grateful for the support and encouragement this community has shown me throughout my tenure. I look forward to seeing SAISD continue to thrive under Mr. Griffin’s leadership.”

Liepman said she’ll continue on as the district’s Superintendent Emeritus until June 30, 2027. As a San Augustine native, Liepman graduated from San Augustine High School in 1971 before attending the University of Texas at Austin and Stephen F. Austin University.

