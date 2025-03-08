Longview Fire Department chief honored at retirement ceremony

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2025 at 4:53 pm

LONGVIEW – Retiring Longview Fire Department Chief J.P. Steelman was honored for his 34-plus years of serving the city in a retirement ceremony on Friday, according to our news partners at KETK. Steelman announced his retirement as chief on Feb. 24 and he’ll now be serving as the Region-3 Section Chief for Preparedness and Response with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, according to the City of Longview.

His career with Longview Fire Department started when he first served as a Longview firefighter on Oct. 27, 1990. Steelman was promoted several times before he was made fire chief in 2010.

“Congratulations Fire Chief J.P. Steelman on your retirement. We appreciate your many years of service (34+) and commitment to the Longview Fire Department. You have hired and/or instructed hundreds of us and we are forever grateful for giving us the opportunity to be a part of your life, to introduce us into the fire service and to welcome us into the Longview Fire Family. We wish you the very best and continued success in your future endeavors.”

The City of Longview announced on Friday that Assistant Chief Andy Parker will now serve as Interim Fire Chief for the department while they complete a nationwide search for a new permanent fire chief.

“I have the utmost confidence in the department’s ability to continue to provide vital fire protection and EMS services during this time,” said Longview City Manager Rolin McPhee. “We appreciate Assistant Chief Parker for being willing to serve the department as interim fire chief.”

Go Back