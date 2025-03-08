Today is Saturday March 08, 2025
ktbb logo


12 injured in shooting at Toronto pub

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2025 at 10:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(TORONTO) -- At least 12 people have been injured in a shooting at a pub in Toronto on Friday night, police said.

The victims all ranged in age from their 20s to mid-50s, according to the Toronto Police Service. Six of them suffered gunshot wounds, but there were no life-threatening injuries,

Police said they are searching for three male suspects.

The Toronto Police Service said they were deploying all available resources to locate and arrest those responsible and that more updates will be given on Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC