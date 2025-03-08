Candlelight vigil for fallen motorcyclist in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2025 at 7:40 am

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that a candlelight vigil was held on Friday evening for a motorcyclist who lost his life during a crash last weekend in Tyler. Dakota Hunter was killed in a crash in the 7900 block of South Broadway Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. on March 1. Tyler Police Department said an SUV turning into the Pizza Hut parking lot collided with two motorcycles, injuring the SUV driver, another motorcycle rider and killing Hunter. The vigil was held on Broadway Avenue where Hunter lost his life at only 21-years-old. A ceremony was held to remember Hunter’s life and a cross was planted in his memory.

