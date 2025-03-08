Alto man arrested in connection to multiple robberies

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2025 at 7:44 am

LUFKIN – The Lufkin Police Department has arrested a man they said is connected to multiple recent robberies according to our news partners at KETK. At around 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Lufkin PD officers responded to a reported robbery at Western Finance on S Chestnut St. An employee had reported that a man reaching into his pocket was demanding money and had stated that he didn’t want anyone to get hurt. Lufkin PD said the man left the business after the employee gave him the money he was demanding. While officers were at Western Finance getting a description of the man and his vehicle, another robbery attempt was reported from Covington Credit on Wednesday Frank Ave.

The officers started searching the area and then found a matching silver Ford Explorer near an apartment complex on S John Reddit Dr. A man matching the description from the Western Finance robbery was then found in a nearby apartment, according to Lufkin PD.

Antonio Jerome Mitchell, 46 of Alto, was then arrested and interviewed by Lufkin PD’s Investigations Division. Lufkin PD said the division was able to secure a confession from Mitchell for Friday’s robbery at Western Finance and the attempted robbery at Covington Credit.

“Because of the officers’ keen observation and rapid action, Mitchell was apprehended shortly after the incidents,” a Lufkin PD post said. The patrol team’s quick response prevented further escalation, demonstrating their commitment to keeping our community safe.”

Lufkin PD said Mitchell’s description matched the description of the person who robbed Payment One Financial on Brentwood Dr. on Feb. 28. Officials added that they believe Mitchell is connected to a recent robbery in Alto as well.

“LPD is proud of its patrol officers for their vigilance and rapid response in spotting and apprehending the suspect, and equally impressive is the work of the Investigations Division. All four incidents—three in Lufkin and one in Alto—remain under active investigation as LPD continues to ensure all details are thoroughly examined. The department extends its gratitude to the public for their cooperation. The Lufkin Police Department remains steadfast in its mission to protect and serve, and this successful operation is a testament to the skill and dedication of our officers.”

Lufkin Police Department.

Mitchell is currently being held in the Angelina County Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery.

Go Back