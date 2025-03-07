Wood County man sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine in East Texas

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2025 at 4:06 pm

TYLER – A Mineola man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr.

Bobby Wayne Land, 48, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle on March 7, 2025.

According to information presented in court, on February 28, 2023, law enforcement officers executed a search of Land’s residence in Van Zandt County which resulted in the discovery of approximately 205 grams of methamphetamine. Land admitted that the methamphetamine was his and possessed if for the purpose of distributing to others. Co-defendant, Preston Mitchell Wilson, was sentenced on January 17, 2025, to 120 months in federal prison. Danny Lynn Nabors was also sentenced on January 17, 2025, to 96 months in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Grand Saline Police Department; the Canton Police Department; and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.

Go Back