Panola County landowners recover over $50k in timber theft case

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2025 at 4:06 pm

PANOLA COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that more than $50,000 of timber was recovered and given back to its owners in Panola County following an investigation.

The Texas A&M Forrest Service Law Enforcement began the investigation in January after Panola County landowners filed a timber theft complaint after they believed that they were given an unjust deal during their negotiations with a timber harvesting company. The harvesting company paid $21,167 for their timber, which landowners believed was significantly lower than what the volume of timber was worth. Investigators determined that the company owed the timber owners an additional $41,655.

On Feb. 21, the harvesting company sent the landowners a full payment, which was valued at $50,240. Texas A&M Forest Service Assistant Chief Law Enforcement Officer Jarred Lemmon spoke about the case and how his department’s top priority is protecting the integrity of timber owners and the sales process.

“Our law enforcement investigators were very diligent during this investigation in meeting with the landowner and harvester, and assessing documents related to the sale to determine the value of timber the landowners were owed,” Lemmon said. “Through timber theft investigations, leading to resolutions, we’re able to protect Texas lands and landowners as well as the integrity of the timber sale process.”

The Forrest Service Law Enforcement has recovered over $79,000 for landowners who were victims of timber theft so far in 2025. This does surpass the $53,000 that officers were able to recover in 2024. Lemmon expressed how timber owners must remain vigilant to avoid being taken advantage of.

“Landowners can be taken advantage of in several ways during a timber sale, including skimming and diversion,” said Lemmon. “Often, landowners aren’t aware of the crime until after it occurs. So, landowners should use resources like a consultant forester to ensure the timber is sold for a fair price and the harvesters are held to the terms of the contract.”

To avoid timber theft, landowners should visit their property frequently and avoid signing a contract before checking the references of the buyer. Owners are also advised to mark their property lines and utilize deer and trail cameras to record any suspicious activity.

