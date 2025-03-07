Today is Friday March 07, 2025
‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 begins production

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2025 at 3:03 pm
Stefania Rosini/Netflix

Nobody Wants This is officially back in production.

The hit Netflix series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody shared a sneak peek of the first day of shooting.

In a video shot by Bell and posted to Netflix’s socials, we see the cover page of the script for season 2’s premiere episode, titled “Dinner Party.” The video then pans around the set as the actors wave to the camera.

The post also includes a behind-the-scenes photo of Bell’s character, Joanne, cuddling with Brody’s Noah on the couch.

The romantic comedy follows Joanne, a podcast host, and Noah, a rabbi, as they navigate their unexpected relationship, as well as their "well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families," according to a synopsis.

Season 2 will feature new guest stars, including Brody’s real-life wife and Bell’s former Gossip Girl co-star, Leighton Meester.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



