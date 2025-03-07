US seizes Russian crypto exchange websites, charges head of site with money laundering

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2025 at 12:42 pm

DOJ

(WASHINGTON) -- The United States Secret Service said it has seized a Russian cryptocurrency exchange website, according to court documents unsealed on Friday.

The Justice Department also charged the two administrators of that website with a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, court documents said.

Between 2019 and 2025, Aleksej Besciokov, 46, a Lithuanian national and Russian resident, and Aleksandr Mira Serda, 40, a Russian national, allegedly controlled and operated Garantex, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Moscow.

The two allegedly "operated Garantex to launder the proceeds of criminal activity, including ransomware, computer hacking, narcotics transactions, and sanctions violations, and profited from the laundering. Garantex offered its services to the public first through the website Garantex.io and then through Garantex.org. Garantex also misled law enforcement, including the Russian police, about the identities of its customers," the documents said.

The Justice Department said that since April 2019, Garantex has processed $96 billion in crypto transactions and noted that those proceeds were allegedly used to fund illicit activities.

"The seizure of website domains associated with Garantex's operations and the freezing of over $26 million in cryptocurrency strikes a serious financial blow to cybercriminals worldwide," said Michael Centrella, assistant director of the Secret Service's Office of Field Operations. "Alongside our U.S. and international law enforcement partners, this coordinated action will prevent additional funds from falling into the hands of criminals."

Court documents said Besciokov allegedly knew there were two different accounts linked to North Korean cyber threat actors but still let them use the cryptocurrency exchange.

The company was also under sanctions from the U.S. since at least 2022.

"By in and around early 2023, BESCIOKOV and his co-conspirators had also redesigned Garantex's operations to evade and violate U.S. sanctions and induce U.S. businesses to unwittingly transact with Garantex in violation of the sanctions," the indictment said. "For example, Garantex moved its operational cryptocurrency wallets to different virtual currency addresses on a daily basis in order to make it difficult for U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchanges to identify and block transactions with Garantex accounts."

Besciokov and Serda also allegedly took steps to conceal themselves from Russian law enforcement, according to the court records.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back