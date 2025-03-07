Officials discover meth, marijuana during traffic stop

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2025 at 11:28 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — An East Texas man was arrested after being pulled over twice in three months where authorities reportedly found illegal drugs.

According to our news partner, KETK, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle on Jan. 9 for alleged equipment and moving violations. The driver was identified as Jerrick Munns, of Wills Point. When officers spoke to Munns, he reportedly admitted to having illegal drugs ensuing a search of the vehicle.

Officials found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and a large sum of money.

He was arrested and taken to the Van Zandt County detention center, where he had a medical episode that required attention, officials said. “As a result of Munns’ condition, he was released to medical personnel and a warrant was requested and issued for his arrest for the methamphetamine,” the sheriff’s office. Munns was arrested again on March 3, after he was pulled over for equipment and moving violations. The warrant from the previous encounter was implemented and the Interdiction Team`s K9 arrived to search the vehicle.

“The Interdiction Team`s K9 arrived and alerted to the presence of illegal items in the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said. “A subsequent search located, suspected methamphetamine, scales, as well as pills suspected of being Trazadone. Marijuana and additional drug paraphernalia were also located.”

Munns was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance. He is being held at the Van Zandt County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Go Back