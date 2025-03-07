Tyler Public Library awarded Texas Reads Grant

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2025 at 10:39 am

TYLER – The Tyler Public Library is excited to announce it received funding from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) under its Texas Reads grant program for the Library’s “Growing with Our Community” initiative. This grant program focuses on fostering literacy and reading and connecting with families and children in the community through a series of on-site visits to several Section 8 apartment communities and the installation of Little Free Libraries at these locations. The program kicked off this February at Town Parc and Rose Valley Apartment Communities and will continue through May. Four apartment communities will be visited, during which time families will learn about one of two program themes, folktales or graphic novels, and create their own unique folktale or graphic novel story. Little Free Libraries will be installed this March at Town Parc and Rose Valley Apartment Communities and in the remaining two communities later in the spring. Each little free library will be stocked with books to kickstart the library, and community members will be able to take and leave books during the grant program period and for years to come with support and regular check-ins from library staff.

Following on-site visits, residents will visit the library for a tour and lunch and be able to bind their stories into a book to keep. In coordination with Tyler Transit, transportation will be provided for families who need assistance to and from the library.

This project is made possible by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services (Grant # LS-253655-OLS-23)* to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (2024).

