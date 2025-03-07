Jaguars agree to trade receiver Christian Kirk to the Texans for a 2026 pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars found a trade partner — a division rival, no less — for receiver Christian Kirk before officially releasing him.

The Jaguars agreed to trade Kirk to AFC South opponent Houston on Thursday for a seventh-round draft pick in 2026, a person familiar with the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side had confirmed the deal, which won’t be official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

The Texans were looking for a slot receiver after Tank Dell underwent a second knee surgery earlier this week. They also are letting veteran Stefon Diggs leave in free agency.

The 28-year-old Kirk will now pair with Nico Collins to give the Texans a formidable duo for quarterback C.J. Stroud, assuming Kirk can stay healthy.

Jacksonville told Kirk and his agent that the team planned to release him Wednesday. But few expected this divisional twist.

“Kirk to Houston can’t be real,” Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen posted on X.

Trading Kirk will save the Jaguars $10.4 million against the salary cap in 2025. It will cost the team $13.6 million in dead money, though. The Texans would be on the hook for his $15.5 million salary unless he agrees to a restructured deal.

Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million deal in free agency in 2022. He delivered 84 catches for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns — all career highs — that season. But he has missed 14 games since.

He missed the final five games in 2023 because of a core muscle injury and missed the final nine games last year after breaking a collarbone while trying to make a diving catch on a deep pass.

The Jaguars looked to move him at the trade deadline in late October, but the injury ended any chances of making that work. They discussed having him rework his contract to remain on the roster in 2025, but the sides failed to reach an agreement.

Kirk has 404 catches for 5,176 yards and 29 touchdowns in seven seasons, including four with Arizona. He clearly became Trevor Lawrence’s second option behind standout rookie Brian Thomas Jr. last season.

