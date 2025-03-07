Nebraska makes end of spring game official, announces it will be replaced with skills competitions

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2025 at 7:30 am

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s spring football game, which dates to the 1920s and has been played annually since 1950, will be replaced with skills competitions and 7-on-7 games at Memorial Stadium on April 26, the school announced Thursday.

Coach Matt Rhule had said five weeks ago he highly doubted a spring game would be played because of his concerns about other teams scouting players in the scrimmage and possibly poaching them through the transfer portal.

The skills competitions will be similar to the NFL’s Pro Bowl games. In addition to those and the 7-on-7 games, former players will participate in various competitions and there will be a women’s flag football exhibition.

Tickets are $10 for adults. For an additional $50, fans can take a one-hour tour of the Osborne Legacy Complex football building.

As part of the Husker Games, as the event is called, Nebraska also will host a women’s soccer exhibition against Wyoming and spring volleyball match against Kansas.

While spring football games remain popular and a big draw at some programs, schools in recent years have started to move away from traditional scrimmages because of smaller rosters and the risk of player injuries. Nebraska, Texas, Ohio State and Southern California are among programs ending the tradition this year.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Go Back