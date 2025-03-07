Martin’s Mill Mustangs win 2A D2 state championship

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2025 at 3:30 am

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) — The Martin’s Mill Mustangs are the 2A Division 2 state boys basketball state champions, after beating the Lipan Indians 55 to 43.

This comes just one week after the Lady Mustangs claimed the girls’ state title, winning their program’s second straight championship.

Martin’s Mill has had a target on their backs all season long, entering the year ranked number one, and the Mustangs have lived up to those lofty expectations.

This is Martin’s Mill’s 2nd state championship for the boys program and the first since 1949.

