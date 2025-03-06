More than 30 people sentenced for Angelina County meth trafficking ring

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2025 at 3:45 pm

ANGELINA COUNTY – More than thirty people have been sentenced to federal prison for their connection to an Angelina County methamphetamine distribution ring, according to the Department of Justice.

On Monday, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Abe McGlothin, Jr. announced the sentences of 34 people from Lufkin, Houston, Louisiana and Florida who were targets of a five-year long investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in East Texas.

The investigation was started by Angelina County law enforcement in 2019, according to McGlothin. Our news partner, KETK, has compiled a complete list of the 34 people that have been sentenced for various crimes, including conspiracy to distribute, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

To view the list in its entirety, click here.

According to McGlothin’s office, the investigation and prosecution of the 34 people dismantled a drug trafficking organization with operations in Mexico, Houston, Angelina County and Tyler County.

“This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation,” said McGlothin. “OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.”

The investigation into the 34 people was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Lufkin, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, the Lufkin Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Houston Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division.

