Posted/updated on: March 6, 2025 at 1:32 pm

Hundreds of students impacted by the Los Angeles area wildfires in January can go to prom this spring thanks to actor Steve Carell.

Carell said in a video message shared to students at six Los Angeles area high schools on Tuesday that he was teaming up with the nonprofit Alice's Kids to share the generous gift.

"Attention! Attention all seniors! This is Steve Carell with a very special announcement," Carell began. "I work with a wonderful charity based out of Virginia called Alice's Kids, and Alice's Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets."

"Have fun! Enjoy the prom! And remember, this is Steve Carell," he added.

Alice's Kids confirmed in a Facebook post Tuesday that the organization will fund tickets for about 800 students in six high schools in Altadena, California, that were affected by the Eaton Fire, which burned over 14,000 acres across Los Angeles County from Jan. 7 to Jan. 31, according to Cal Fire.

"Today, the six high schools in Altadena, Ca are holding special assemblies for their seniors. Once seated, the kids will see this wonderful announcement from our friend, Steve Carell," Alice's Kids wrote in their post. "Yes, we are paying for every prom ticket (about 800) for every senior in that area that was impacted by the Eaton fire!"

In a video clip from one of the assemblies shared by Alice's Kids, students yelled out in surprise and burst into cheers and applause upon hearing the news.

