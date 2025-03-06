Community helps Cross Spur Cowboy Church arena after storms

SULPHUR SPRINGS – Cross Spur Cowboy Church is trying to get back on the saddle after Tuesday’s morning storms destroyed their arena.

Pastor Mike Eason heart sank as he pulled up to the gate and saw half the roof in a tangled mess. The arena has been open for 10 years now and has been used to hold events for the Sulphur Springs community and for the last seven years it has been home for the Elite Youth Rodeo Association. Trees are littered across the property and pieces of their buildings are among the horses. The church already had to cancel a rodeo event but they aren’t letting this setback stop their momentum.

The community is already showing up in big ways with calls and texts checking in on the church.

“My heart was broken yesterday no doubt, but the calls and the texts were amazing, so I’ve always been proud to be a part of this community, and I’ve always wanted to do my part here as well, so it’s a blessing to be here,” Eason said.

Now the cowboy church is looking to start the clean up and rebuilding process, but it won’t be a quick process. Arenas in the area are also stepping up to make sure the rodeo season can finish on a good note.

“Never know how your day can change, and it can, it can change in a twinkle of an eye, I just I thank my good lord above for his blessings upon us and he will prevail,” Eason said.

