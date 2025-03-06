Today is Thursday March 06, 2025
ktbb logo


Judge denies request from USAID contractors to block mass termination of their contracts

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2025 at 11:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

J. David Ake/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge on Thursday denied a request from U.S. Agency for International Development contractors to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration's mass termination of their contracts.

The Personal Service Contractor Association, an advocacy group for U.S. personal services contractors employed by USAID, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration last month after the secretary of state issued a stop-work order for all foreign assistance and contracts.

The contractors alleged the stop-work order prevented the association's members from carrying out work for "which their positions were created and exist by law and from overseeing often lifesaving humanitarian relief."

According to the complaint, the contractors were "irreparably injured" because they say the stop-word order cut "essential communication and network access, endangering their personal safety and security" and water and electricity for their homes overseas due to the funding freeze.

"The impact around the world of freezing foreign aid funding and stopping foreign aid programs has been and remains calamitous," the contractors said in the complaint.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols denied the contractors' request for the temporary restraining order.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC