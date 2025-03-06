Boil water notice issued after line break in Gilmer

GILMER – Some customers of the Pritchett Water Supply Corporation in Gilmer are now under a boil water notice.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Pritchett Water Supply Corporation to notify all customers of a boil water notice due to a line break. Customers are asked to boil their water before consumption, which includes washing hands and face, brushing teeth and drinking water. Children, seniors and anyone with a weakened immune system are vulnerable to harmful bacteria that could be found in the water.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the Pritchett Water Supply Corporation said. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

The company said that once the notice is no longer in effect the public water system will issue a notice to all of their customers revoking the notice.

Our news partner, KETK, has compiled a list of areas that are affected. To view that list, click here.

Anyone who has any questions regarding the boil notice should contact Pritchett Water at 903-734-5438. Notices may also be viewed on the website http://www.pritchettwater.com

